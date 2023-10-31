Controversial BBNaija star, Ifu Ennada, discusses how she was delivered from a one-sided relationship in the past.

The reality star, who participated in the 2018 edition of Big Brother Naija reminisced about her long-distance relationship with a partner who resided on a foreign continent four years ago in an Instagram story post.

Ifu Ennada reveals how she frequently ordered gifts and had them delivered to her ex-partner to put a smile on his face during his difficult times as a way of showing her value in the relationship.

She disclosed how disappointed sh was because she never got the same treatment, not even on her birthdays. She thanked him and acknowledged that she had to come to terms with the “stupidity” she had committed to.

“Randomly thinking of the time I dated this man who lived on another continent and whenever he was feeling really down, right here from Nigeria, I’d order gifts and have them delivered to him just to cheer him up.

I never got this same treatment, not even on my birthday.

This was about 4yrs ago. I thank God for delivering me from stupidity,” she wrote.

