Nigerian music sensation, Sulaimon Shekoni Solomon, popularly known as Khaid, has recalled begging Mavin records artiste, Rema to help him get signed to the record label.

The ‘With You’ crooner revealed that he sent his freestyle rap video to Rema for him to show it to music executive and label boss, Don Jazzy.

Khaid, who is now signed to comedian, Sydney Talker’s Neville Records, was reflecting on his early days as a struggling artiste during an episode of the Zero Conditions podcast.

He said he was so desperate that he was willing to give the ‘Calm Down’ hitmaker his first N1 million if he would have helped him secure a record deal with Mavin but he never saw his messages.

He said; “Rema if you are seeing this, please take heart. I actually went to Rema’s [Instagram] DM one day with my old account and sent my freestyle video to him. I said, ‘Bro, I know that you trap like me. Please, help me show this video to Don Jazzy. Let him sign me so that we will be in the same record label.’

“He didn’t see the message. At that time, I was texting him with all emotions in me, bro. I was texting him with prayers. I was willing to give him my first 1 million.”