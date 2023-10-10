Renowned Nollywood actress, Ronke Ojo has opened up on what led to the crash of her marriage despite the fact that she had dated her husband for a decade.

The veteran thespian, fondly called Ronke oshodi oke by fans shared insight into her former marriage while speaking during an interview with colleague, Biola Bayo as she explained how her husband had acted while they were married.

Ronke Ojo popular for her roles in Yoruba movies, said that her husband was indeed a nice person, however he wasn’t exactly a nice husband.

She emphasized that she never dated her husband because he was handsome. However after dating him for ten years their marriage didn’t last up to a year.

The actress talked about her husband’s promiscuity as she alleged that he had womanized throughout the time they were together.

Watch her speak below: