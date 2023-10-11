A slayqueen disclosed that although she is in a committed relationship, she uses hooking as a side gig when her boyfriend is struggling financially.

The slayqueen answered this in response to a question about whether or not she hooks up or is in a relationship during a street vox pop.

The slayqueen Favour claims that although she has a man, she hooks up when he can’t provide for her material requirements.

Favor mentioned that her boyfriend is aware of her hookup activities and isn’t particularly pleased about it.

She claimed to have told him up front that she would end the hookup as soon as he “cash out.”

In reaction, @😌🌹 stated: “I don do relationshiss some times I still day do hook up💀”

@commentator wrote: “See people future parents 😅 make una pikins no mingle with my children sha”

@Chiamaka1 said: “I dey wonder weather all these girls no get family 😂”

