Anita Brown, a popular American model and Davido’s alleged side chick, brags about dealing with a former Nigerian president and claims she could have dealt with Davido’s father if she had wanted to.

The American socialite made the allegations on her Instagram page, just days after apologizing to Davido’s fans and requesting peace amid reports and rumors of Davido expecting twins with his wife, Chioma Rowland, in the United States.

Anita Brown recently stated on her Instagram page that while Davido is a big celebrity in Nigeria, she has been in relationships with heavyweight personalities.

She added that she has dealt with big time American and Nigerian politicians including some of the past presidents.

Anita Brown bragged about having Davido’s father too if that was what she had wanted too.

In her words:

“I know David is top dog in y’all country.

But I’ve had my way with MANY men.

IN AMERICA AND NIGERIA.

I’ve dealt with past presidents of y’all

little country !

I could of dealt with his pops if i

wanted to!

Let’s be clear!

Y’all gotta relax!

Y’all are so pathetic

Lmaooooo

Y’all make it seem like i did this to gain

some major shit from David socially.

Go sit down!

Hush up already

We are drained

We don’t care!

I know y’all don’t have many

millionaire and billionaires but relax!”

See post below …