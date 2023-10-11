Big Brother Naija star CeeC has disclosed that she owes colleague, Alex Unusual an explanation for badmouthing her in the house.

Recall that during the finale week, Ceec made the headlines after she was spotted with Pere and Mercy at the organized dinner badmouthing Alex.

While having a conversation, CeeC could be seen talking about the clash she had with Alex Unusual in the first week over their wager.

The reality star and lawyer further stated that Alex was keeping all the tasks to herself because she was scared of the talents she could portray.

Speaking with Toke Makinwa, CeeC disclosed that she revisited her clash with Alex because she was trying to express her anger to Pere for how he had played the game but did not intentionally mention Alex’s name with any malice intended.

She added that she believes she owes Alex an explanation over her last conversation with Pere about her and believes she didn’t misunderstand her.

Watch the video below: