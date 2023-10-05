BBN reality star Cynthia Nwadiora, known as CeeC, have been lavished with gifts, including an iPhone 15 and large money bouquets by some of her fans.

The reality star who made it to the top three finalists on BBN All Stars, was only a few points behind Mercy Eke, the 1st runner-up in the voting poll.

Her loyal fans have made it their responsibility to compensate her for not winning the price money, showering her with gifts instead, making her the second housemate after Soma to get an iPhone 15, the latest version of the Apple iPhone which was only released recently.

Netizens reactions:

@realOBOZUWA said: Always giving to those that already have more than enough. Why not give to orphanage homes or the less privilege? Everybody want to chase clout and be in a celebrity’s good book.

@Ada_042 said: Is this money real or fake? Because e be like Una fan know follow us Dey suffer for naija

@lecrvm wrote: Where these fans dey see money 😭

@thepraiz2 happily said: Congratulations, happy for her

Watch the video below:

https://x.com/instablog9ja/status/1709679682570916065?s=46&t=19bpN65lVeNfSLuF0Sl1Hg