Reality TV star and Nollywood actor, Pere Egbi has stated that even if Jesus comes down to plead on her behalf, he would never settle his beef with his colleague, Alex Unusual, as he clarifies his stance.

The two ex-housemates started their beef in Biggie’s house over several things including bed space.

It would be recalled that the two have had an heated altercation in Biggie’s house during which Pere angrily flipped Alex out of the bed she was lying in.

During a recent interview with ex-BbTitans housemate Miracle OP, he was asked if he would ever sit one on one to settle his fight with Alex, Pere declined equivocally.

He stressed that nothing would make him sit and talk things out with her, and even if Jesus comes down to intercede on her behalf, he won’t accept.

Pere noted that he would rather sit down with the devil than sit down with Alex because he wants absolutely nothing to do with her and doesn’t want a ‘sit down’ with anyone.

The reality star stressed that he would prefer everyone stay at their respective corners.

Watch him speak below;