Former Big Brother Naija All stars housemate Ike Onyema has been captured in a video with colleague Alex Unusual as he showered praises on her.

Recall that Ike and Alex Unusual had a clash during their stay in the Big Brother Naija house. Alex Unusual became aggressive with Ike in the swimming pool after a misunderstanding between them.

According to Alex, she hit Ike because she felt he was trying to drown her. This made Ike break down into tears after the Thursday pool party was over.

However, after the incident between Ike and Alex, the duo have been spotted together for the first time after the show ended.

In the video, Ike was seen rendering an apology to Alex Unusual as he mentioned that she’s the best thing that happened to him in the house. The two later shared a warm hug after their open conversation.

Watch the video below;

https://x.com/BigEm222/status/1711009396946301277?s=20