In a widely shared video that has sparked debate online, attendees of a church interrupt a ceremony to lavish money on the pastor’s wife on her birthday.

The wealthy churchgoers chose to honor the head pastor’s wife with bundles of naira notes on her birthday after learning that it was her birthday.

The pastor and his spouse stood as the music played from the speakers, and the members continued to splatter her money as if it were at a birthday party.

The members of the church also presented her with a bouquet of money.

However, internet users thought the action was unsightly and improper, and many voiced their opinions in the comment section.

Ble_ssing wrote: “Na Wetin make Jesus use koboko wip£ people for temple be this”

Jamalmorgan said: “House of God turn Quilox😂”

iameniolaimdy commented: “It’s how the member hardly see what’s clearly wrong for me …”

ablesso penned: “Apostle Paul thinking about why he didn’t write a letter to Nigeria . He did not see this coming 😂”

Watch the video below: