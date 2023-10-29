Former Big Brother Naija star, Khloe Abiri bids firm goodbyes to her 20s as she marks her 30th birthday with a funeral-themed birthday party.

The reality star, who participated in the 2018 edition of Big Brother Naija show came up with a rather creative way to mourn her 20s.

The event saw her and her friends dressed in black on black with a solemn faces to go with it.

Some of them could be seen cleaning their eyes with handkerchiefs in the video she shared on her page.

She wrote:

“RIP to my amazing 20s

As i enter my boring thirties I Say goodbye to my Crazy ways <,; say hello to monotonous days Bid adieu to irresponsibility As i strive towards accountability A I will definitely have the best time at thirty, I promise Happy Birthday Mzkoks”

See her post below: