A woman has turned to the internet for guidance because she thinks her spouse is cheating because of their strong relationship with a “generous” woman.

The woman added that her husband frequently visits a local businesswoman who has a shop near to where they live.

She claimed that the businesswoman frequently gives her husband things that he brings home and that she also frequently gives him cash.

The troubled woman claimed that when she overheard several women talking negatively about her spouse, it started to become a problem.

She now believes that they might be engaging in more activities.

“There’s this woman who’s shop is close to my husband own, it been a year since both of them got close to each other,, sometimes my husband will come back with some stuffs telling me she gave him,, he mistakenly told me one day that the woman gave him money,, he ask me to come and say thanks to the woman which I did, I went with my children she was happy to see us when we’re about to leave she gave my children many gifts,,,, i haven’t been thinking of anything different until someone told me she over had a group of people discussing my husband relationship with the woman that is when I started having different thoughts,,,,,, please group friends what is your say in this issue is there anything fishy or is it just a help?,,,, Thanks for your advice,” she wrote.