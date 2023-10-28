Big Brother Naija All stars winner, Ilebaye, has insisted that former housemate, Seyi Awolowo, must apologize to her parents over claims that she lacks home training.

During a chitchat with popular media personality Chude Jidenwo, the reality star and model was told what was said by ex-housemate, Seyi, during the BBNaija show.

Chude said: “Seyi said that you do not have home training.”

In response, Ilebaye added: “Well, I’m just hearing it, literally, I’m just hearing it for the first time. I’m telling you, I’m 100 percent just hearing it for the first time. I don’t even watch what happened inside the house. Even if I’m going through TikTok, I just see ‘Ilebaye love and light’ and scroll.”

Chude: “So this is my exclusive, so I’m now telling you on behalf of the public that Seyi said you don’t have home training. What’s your response to that?”

Ilebaye: “My parents trained me so well, and that’s what I’m proud of. I’m grateful for my mum and dad for taking their time to groom me to become who I am today.”

“So I’ll just tell him, thank you; that’s all I can say. I hope if he sees my parents, he should apologize to them, not me. I’m cool, I’ve forgiven him.”

Check out reactions trailing her interview below:

Shyla love: “‎illebaye’s intelligence has to be studied.”

pretty reline: “‎Omg this girl is so intelligent, very humble soul tell my how God will not bless her.”

INA: “‎Best Bbn winner In history, each day this lady is disappointing those hoping and waiting for her to fail.”

kingspride: “‎Too smart for her age I pray you keep shaming people that think u will fail.”

Clarisse Labu: “‎The way she answers questions! You smart and intelligent.”

boh2awa: “Young, smart, beautiful, stylish, loving, friendly, business minded, the list goes on. Ilebaye star of all stars. Baye to the world. We u always.”

Watch the video below;

https://vm.tiktok.com/ZMjpKFUp7/