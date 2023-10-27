Big Brother Naija All Stars winner, Ilebaye Odiniya, simply known as Ilebaye has revealed that she’s never been in a romantic relationship with a man.

The 22-year-old model, fondly called GenZ baddie made this disclosure in a recent interview with popular media personality, Chude Jideonwo.

Read their conversation below;

Chude asked; “Have you been in a relationship before, in the past?”

In response, Ilebaye simply said: “No.”

Chude asked further: “How can you be in this…a Gen Z. Somebody born after 1998, the Tiktok generation. What happened? Were your parents strict? What is going on?”

The reality TV star who revealed that she is a virgin while she was on the show, ascribed her virginity to her upbringing, explaining that her father was a very disciplined man.

Ilebaye: “My dad is strict sha. But I don’t know.”

Watch the video below: