Angel, Kess’s wife, revealed that she had reported Kess to the EFCC for defrauding her. She claimed that Kess married her in order to obtain legal documentation allowing him to remain in the USA.

The USA embassy red-flagged him for marrying her due to her wealth, visa, and financial assistance, according to documents she signed there, according to Angel.

Angel described how she helped financially support Kess and his family. She went on to describe how she paid for Kess’ sister’s education.

Remember Kess’s wife said he had cheated on her with his work colleague Christy She also shared several screenshots to support her claims.

