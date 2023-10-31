A lady was subjected to humiliation after being caught buying phone at the same complex where she had initially stolen the phone.

The shop owners who were shown attacking the woman said that she had taken the phone from their establishment, even though it was unclear how she had obtained it in the first place.

The woman apparently went back to the same location to get a new phone pouch before her good fortune ran out and she was apprehended.

In an internet video, the woman is shown getting physically assaulted while being questioned.

ernestpelle wrote; “I don’t support dem beating her but I can tell u dat assuming I caught who stole my iPhone in January I for day jail”

Hazelewellers commented: “Why are they beating her? Call police nao”

anita_dera penned: “She is wrong for stealing but stop beating her biko”

Kenny_hassan typed: “kenny__hassan’s profile picture

I feel her pain 😢who know her handle I have one iPhone 11 Pro max for her sorry babe 😭😭 make una stop beating her”

Watch video below: