A woman has sobbed uncontrollably after losing her younger brother and devoting her entire life savings to his survival.

The heartbroken mother shared memories of the tragic day she lost her younger brother on her TikTok profile.

She disclosed that she had lost her brother on August 31, 2023, in the caption.

She released a video of herself smashing her piggy bank to take out every last penny she has in order to save her brother.

Unfortunately, her younger brother passed away, and she was devastated.

Those who are affected by this have sent their sympathies to her page on the internet.

In reaction, @Prettysonia❤️🫦🥰💎🦋 said: “Please be strong God is on your side”

@Eni b❤️a💋b✅y 🌍 said: “sorry dear😭😭😭 ahhh God what is this”

@chizaramekper reacted: “take heart dear, may his soul rest in perfect peace amen 🙏”

@💝O💕M🤍O💍L❣️A🌹D💟E💖 shared: “so sorry dear i understand ur pains i also lost my junior sister on the 24 of June but we spent alots of money but nothing changes”

@prettyBarbie stated: “take heart 😭😭😭💔😔 i know how if feels but be strong please everything happens for a reason and God knows best please be strong 😔😔😔😔💔”

Watch video below …