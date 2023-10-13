A young man was apprehended after it was claimed that he spent $43,000 (32 million naira) on a Cuban chain.

Although it is unclear how he acquired the funds, it is believed that the young man received the sum of $43,000 for an unspecified use.

But instead of helping others, he spent the money on himself, treating himself to a pricey chain.

He was pursued by the money’s owner. He was spotted loading the man into a car with his pals.

The caption revealed that he used the entire sum of money to buy himself a Cuban chain and was unable to release it to the owner.

In reaction, derajustinn said: “Make him enter first”

snippa_lee wrote: “The story nor clear wetin una dey work?”

walexberry said; “This place too dy lousy if you explain we no go hear you wella so enter motor make we go quiet place so we go fit hear you wella”

cuccettini wrote: “Life no hard as far say na Cuban E use am buy make him just collect small beating and they go sell the Cuban back case close”

haywhydjeweler said: “He invested the money for the owner”

oyindamolaaaaaaaaaaa stated: “They are about to do jungle justice for him if police are not there i just dey pity him the werey think say cuban na investment”