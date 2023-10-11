A young man named Abdul-Qawiyy Hammed is determined to save a large amount of N2.4 billion in order to provide a wealthy future for his unborn children.

In addition to opening bank accounts for his children, the man known by the TikTok handle @hqgotrich has saved an astounding $3.2 million, or N2,443,296,000.

This devoted father’s ultimate objective is to increase his children’s wealth enormously, with a target of $30 million (about N122,164,800,000) for each of his children.

In his word;

“My goal is to make sure my kids have an unfair advantage in the world where there are so many odds stacked against them as a black person.”

“From $42 a month to $250 million online at 25. Founder Paid Setter University… I’m Abdul-Qawiyy, a 25 year old Nigerian entrepreneur based in Dubai. I got into the online business Space at age 15 & I’ve generated $250 million dollars online for my clients who are course creators, coaches, service-based entrepreneurs looking to transition into the course business.”

His name on YouTube was Abdul-Qawiyy Hammed, according to more research. His profile page details his source of income as follows:

