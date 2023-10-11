A lady posted about how she broke up with a boyfriend on social media after realizing he was too kind.

The woman responded to a tweet on the app asking users what their pettiest reason for breaking up with their relationships was, and then she tweeted this on her X account, @sharonpeculia.

In response she said;

“He Was just too nice!

I feel terrible for even saying this but it is true. He would blindly agree with everything, wouldn’t complain about a thing.”

She went on to say that she was looking for someone who would at least express his own opinions about things, rather than not arguing with her.

She prefers a partner who challenges her preconceptions and doesn’t act as a puppet, thus she ended her relationship with the lover because he didn’t meet that criteria.

See post below:

Netizens reactions below:

@chikezirimjoyce agreed: Exactly! A man should show that he’s capable of leading! Because how can you say yest to everything even when I know my request is stupid

@Rapsavage2 said: Being nice now get new name pesin no fit just be good enough for this new generation wey we dey in !!

@tuoyotosan11 wrote: I’ve said it many ladies nowadays love toxic relationship

@_ __djray said: Women has never wanted “nice men”. Women don’t want men to agree with every random thing they say, they want men to be men