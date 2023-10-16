Nollywood actress Sarah Martins has addressed the falling out between her former friend, Judy Austin, and her spouse Yul Edochie.

The controversial actress warned social media users not to see her posts on her page as a dig at Judy Austin via a post on Instagram.

She said that even though Judy Austin owed her money, she had moved on. She claimed that doing work for which Judy Austin and Yul Edochie were paid in the past proves that she is their supervisor.

Sarah claimed that she feels sorry for fighting an innocent person because most of what she said against May Edochie was based on information Judy Austin gave her.

She wrote:

“This is the first and last time I’m gonna address this!

The fact I’m no longer friends with Judy doesn’t make her my enemy either.

The goal is to win and continue winning.

Allow me to live my life and express my feelings and thoughts through my posts

Stop taking my words personally!

I was BIG even before I met Judy! Both she and her husband once got paid by me and that makes me their BOSS and they’re still owing me to date. I won’t deny the fact they also contributed to my fame and that’s the more reason I won’t even pick a fight with them despite the fact they do not deserve my loyalty!

Most of the things I said against May were things Judy told me and I am so ashamed that I allowed my loyalty for friendship because of my sense of reasoning to the extent I had to hurt an innocent woman to please my friend.”