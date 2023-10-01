Controversial Nollywood actress Sarah Martins has raised eyebrows with her cryptic message about apology.

The screen diva hinted at her former friend and colleague, Judy Austin trying to end their beef, as she avowed that the greatest apology is changed behaviour.

Sarah stated that one can’t switch in and out of people’s lives and expect them to welcome you back to their hearts whenever they want.

She concluded her message by advising her fans to respect others’ feelings, the same way they expect to be respected.

“The greatest apology is changed behaviour

You can’t switch in and out of people’s lives and expect them to welcome you back to their hearts whenever you want…

Respect people’s feelings as much as you respect yours”.

Many fans took to her comment section to ask what was going on.

See some reactions below;

Jamie Adugu wrote, “Please don’t let Judy deceive you again oh

Gentle Hope wrote, “Beautiful Sarah, peace is always better than fighting another person’s battle. Don’t let them drag you down to the pit, you may have a second chance. Keep been positive

Semisola Adenubi wrote, “Sarah no allow am back ooo, your money nko? You too dey peaceful

Judith Dinga wrote, “Spoken well. Time heals, our beautiful Queen May Edochie will forgive you sincerely

Latin Bay wrote, “True! Actions speak more than words

Real Mercy wrote, “Hmmm my dear don’t let anyone use you ooo”