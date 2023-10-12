Nollywood actress and producer, Judy Austin has been dragged online due to a recent post she shared.

The controversial actress wrote an eye-catching statement on life on her Instagram page, reminding people that they came into this world with nothing and will go empty-handed.

She stressed that if people understand this, they will learn to love, forgive, and do everything they can to ‘live rather than exist’.

In her words:

“The truth is we own nothing in this world, we came here empty handed and we will leave empty handed. If people truly understand this, we’ll love more, forgive more and do everything possible to truly live rather than to exist.

Love will always win.”

In reaction, netizens dragged the actress to shreds over her statement.

See some reactions below:

tiwalola2023 wrote: “Na you dey always set yourself up for dragging.. you no just get sense.”

estherelsiechinwe wrote: “And just because Sarah ur ex friend made peace with May u and ur isimmili unfollwed her. And just because Destiny Etiko commented on queen May’s post u and UE isimmili unfollwed her.

Dey play ndi sobe okwu onum esona omumem.”

oruchigift wrote: “If you know this you wouldn’t have caused your fellow woman pain , there’s a way you would have handled it diplomatically. I wonder how people preach what they’re not. Think 🤔 before you speak.”

jefferdonjade wrote: “Just know anytime he posts u…May is what is in his spirit soul and body not u. Other husband they post and show off their wives out of love ur side coch dey post u just for spite and clout n to pepper, cover up…ntoor gi.”

cheechy_marvis wrote: “All these quotes on top person husband? You just want May to leave her husband for you. She has already. Madam rest!”

