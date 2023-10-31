A video of a female preacher telling young women how to find husbands went viral online, sparking a lot of controversy.

The attractive female preacher who was leading the Ignite conference stressed how important it is for women to get along.

She thinks that many women are aloof and perpetually frowning, which is why they haven’t been married.

She put pressure on women to purchase more wigs, claiming that natural hair isn’t fashionable—at least not until marriage. The pastor recommended lip gloss, elegant clothing, and eyebrow drawing for women.

Although she acknowledges the significance of prayer meetings, she counsels young women who are single to prioritize socializing rather than solely concentrating on attending prayer sessions.

@Uyoyoghene_ said: What then happens to people that cannot afford human hair? You can look good with natural hair. You can look clean if you dress classy, smell good, light make up and carry yourself well. And yes there should be a balance. Prayer is never too much but you also need a social life.

@Beautiranye said: This is the problem with not teaching from the Bible and allowing your own mind to talk.

@DavymartinCE0 wrote: I don’t agree with some of her message . Teaching single girls how to be fake??? So when she enters she should stop looking good for her husband??

@adeoyesoniregun said: I don’t think that the message is properly delivered. As a single woman, you need to be friendly, available, and accessible. Also, invest in personal grooming. Overall, look for potential partners in the right places and don’t be desperate.

