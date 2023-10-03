A Nigerian man has shared his predicament online about his inability to maintain a relationship over his facial attractiveness.

He revealed that no lady wants to trust him enough to stay in a relationship with them.

According to him most women he has dated are finding his handsomeness to be a problem.

They assume, because he is fine, he is probably cheating on them.

In reaction, @Ri Ri wrote: “U never talk wetin dey make u cry gan gan”

@olaide208 said: “Have you tried drinking garri with onions 🥺”

@Asabi🌹💋🌹 said: “Don’t cry oyinbo mi 😂😂🥹”

@graciebren1 wrote: “Na lie oo you don go cheat and she catch you 😂”

@blesyn’s vlog said: “Everything na love and relationship you no like turkey 😂”

