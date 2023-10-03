Popular music video director, ThankGod Omori Jesam, better known as TG Omori recently slammed a male netizen who wanted to pitch him against Davido, among other music stars.

Music fans are popular for throwing their weights behind their favourite celebrities and going as far as pitching them against their colleagues.

The netizen identified as Baba 70 on X, formerly known as Twitter, made bold claims that superstar singers like Davido couldn’t get millions of views on their videos unless it is with TG Omori.

Baba 70 wrote:

“I don’t want to menton names but I dare some artists like Davido to shoot a video without TG Omori. I bet the video will struggle to get 2m views in five months, Na Omori dey give y’all views. Na Omori we dey chop.”

TG Omori responded to the tweep, he wrote;

“You Dey craze? I no send you that one o. No go spoil work for me idiot! Werrey even tag davido.”

See the exchange below:

https://x.com/boy_director/status/1708965441408848190?s=20

https://x.com/boy_director/status/1708969183134838938?s=20