May Edochie, the estranged wife of popular Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, has many gushing as she receives sumptuous treatment upon her arrival in Paris, a European country.

The Nollywood thespian’s first wife began her epic journey with a small stop in France a few days ago, when she rolled out eye-catching images of the trip.

In a recent post, the mother of three showed off the kind welcome she received upon her arrival in Madrid, Spain’s capital.

May Edochie was met at the airport by a driver in a Mercedes-Benz Maybach, who drove her to a luxurious hotel room in the city.

“Space, lit 🔥 Ambience 💯 Me: Not coming back 😀. This treat is long overdue, lovingly every bit. It’s the panting for me🙂. Guess y’all are sleeping already, good nite fam!❤️,” she wrote.

Watch the video below: