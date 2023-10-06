Nigerians have reacted in large numbers to a popular video of a young girl that was posted on the Tiktok app.

The young girl, who isn’t much older than 5, is dressed in colorful, flashy outfits that many people think are improper for her age in the video that was submitted on the app by the user @Asister.

Also, young child was seen holding an expensive iPhone while donning bright clothing, some of which were even sagging.

Additionally, young girl’s account appears to be linked to @thailand_fx, another user on the Tiktok app who many believe to be the girl’s father.

Netizens reactions below:

@Joy🦋 said: Pablo nd pablet don born😂 Omo Buh I love the little boy🥰❤️

@Oma❤️Of❤️🤟🖇Tiktok ❤️🖇🤟🦋 said: Who else noticed that this baby is a gal❤️🌚😂

@ask _ of _ vera🦋 said: This baby get swag pass my Ex 😢😂

@His pretty😜 addiction🥴❤️ said: Small girl don first me drip😭😭😭😭

@Rubybills💎 said: Immediately I see pablet for comment section I nearly fall 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

Watch the video below: