Nollywood actress and producer, Ruth Kadiri, has joined the long lists of celebrities getting scammed as she took to her Instagram page to cry out for help.

The renowned screen goddess had done a business transaction with a body shaper and waist trainer brand but didn’t get her goods delivered and all her efforts to reach them proved to be in vain.

Noting how the economy is hard, the actress pleaded with the brand to either refund her money or deliver the products.

She stated that her messages are now being ignored and lamented over how trust is hard to earn these days.

She wrote:

“Pls help me beg them to deliver my product or refund me o! Economy is hard o! Jesu!

No responding to my messages anymore!!!!

Trust is hard these days o”.

Netizens and colleagues took to her comment section to share their experiences and how they got their money back.

See reactions below:

Uche Elendu wrote, “This people’s scam is on another level. That’s how I dragged them until they refunded my client’s money. Get your money first babe

Official Passy Kpaduwa wrote, “Imagine scamming a celebrity, people get mind oh

Ada Sylva wrote, “Go to the bank and recall the money and also write a complaint

Official Mirabel Etuk wrote, “Most of these online stores are fraudulent I can’t even count the number of online stores that have defrauded me, making it difficult to trust the real ones. Mtchewwwwww

Marvelous Tyna wrote, “If they can do this to a celebrity, how much more an ordinary person? Patronize them at your expense

Glow By Mo Organics Skincare Palace wrote, “There is something called integrity. Imagine a celebrity shopping from you and you mess up the opportunity