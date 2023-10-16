Veteran Nollywood actor and producer, Adebayo Salami popularly known as Oga Bello has opened up on his health struggles.

The thespian revealed in an exclusive interview with Nigerian Tribune that he has been dealing with hypertension for more than 40 years.

The father of renowned actor, Femi Adebayo revealed how old age always comes with various health challenges which he has accepted. However, he is hoping he can enjoy the rest of his life in good health.

Oga Bello stated that despite his health challenges, he still can produce and act in movies and will continue to do so.

Speaking on his health struggles, the seasoned actor revealed that he has been battling hypertension since he was 28 years old.

“At this age, I still have the ability to produce and act in movies. In fact, I just finished producing my movie. It is a fact that you can’t attain this age and not nurse one ailment or the other.

“I have been battling with hypertension for more than 40 years and I have lived with it. To God be the glory, I am still alive and well. I will continue to pray to God for grace to live the rest of my life in good health and happiness.”

See reactions below;

Christiana Boluwade wrote, “May the Almighty satisfy you with longevity

