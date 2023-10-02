BBNaija All Star finalist, Cynthia Nwadiora popularly known as CeeC has been dragged by netizens for being the architect of her own downfall by badmouthing colleague, Alex Unusual in the finale week.

According to most comments seen on the micro blogging platform, Twitter, Ceec came third in the just concluded All Stars season for badmouthing Alex the last week to the finale.

This comes after Ceec and fellow ex-housemate Mercy Eke had a series of conversation about Alex Unusual the past week, while revisiting the clash Ceec had with Alex in the first week of the show.

Some Alex fans on Twitter have disclosed that they nearly voted for Ceec with the perception that her five years rift with Alex was over. However, after she spoke ill of Alex alongside Mercy Eke, most fans withdrew their votes for her.

Read their comments below:

@Claire: “Ceec used her mouth to evict herself.. Alex’s fans wanted to vote for her but she finished Alex.”

@Auracool: “Personally, I don’t care who wins at this point, as long as Ceec has been Evicted, that’s a win for me tonight.

@Maj: “Ceec is the most foolish housemate this season cos is this the best time to have this Alex conversation? Alex this Alex that since 2018. Thank God she lost”.

@Davido FC: “Am i the only unusual that was happy when Ceec got evicted? 🤣🤣🤣 I mean her eviction was very personal to me. I love it, after she trash talk Alex, con still talk about her with that agbaya Pere 🤣🤣🤣.. I love their evictions it was sweet”.

@Katolin: “Dear @Official_CeeC, it’s your yapping about Alex that lost you the win. Try and repent! You are hateful for no reason. Alex is a good person and does not hate you.,”

@Nightmare on elon street: “Ceec did self sabotage to herself!! I’m glad she showed her yansh early! Imagine Alex fans that would’ve voted based on “knowing you a second time “”.