The mother of reality star Kiddwaya, Susan Waya, has written a touching note to BBNaija star, CeeC following the conclusion of the reality show.

The socialite took to her official Instagram page to pen down an appreciation post to CeeC about her friendship with Kiddwaya while in the house.

According to billionaire wife, CeeC had seen something special in her son, Kiddwaya when other housemates had treated him as undeserving of their friendship.

She showered praises CeeC for keeping herself intact and being very disciplined while in the house.

She wrote:

“I want to use this time to appreciate this lovely lady that saw something unique in Kidd Waya. Although, I also read how others felt Kidd was not deserving of her friendship! One lady who kept herself intact full of respect and standing tall in the midst! I celebrate you amongst others…you are indeed a role model! Big congratulations”

See post below;