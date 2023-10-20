Fans have dragged superstar Afrobeats singer, Davido for hanging out with the social media commentator, VeryDarkman and celebrity bar man Cubana Chief Priest, despite claiming not to know reality star, Phyna.

It would be recalled that Davido invited VeryDarkman to Lagos and lodged him in a luxury hotel.

The controversial Tiktoker had been seen hanging out with the ‘Feel’ hitmaker and the popular socialite at a club. VeryDarkman appeared to be visibly excited with the outing.

This comes after Davido claimed that he doesn’t know the reality star, Phyna.

Netizens have berated Davido for hanging out with the social media critic while saying he doesn’t know Phyna.

See netizens reactions below:

petitebarby wrote: “Very dark man is more popular than Burna”

king_lascurt said: “One thing people should understand, there’s difference between social media popularity and personal contact. Phyna may be popular but if Davido hasn’t met her on one on meaning he doesn’t know her. Personally myself I haven’t met Davido and he too hasn’t met me so I don’t know him and he too doesn’t know me. People should understand simple reality in life and move on.”

mayorsoj said: “LMAO .. So As phyna take fair reach, davido no sabi am but e sabi VeryDarkMan.. This Life no balance”

mr_jayjey stated: “Talking like its everyone that watches big brother naija. You think guys that have reasonable things going on in their lives will sit by the TV to watch big brother naija?. Show thats posed to be meant for women.”

__ayomideola wrote: “Na by force he go know everybody”

_buynet said: “Davido only support people wey get”

fvckerychichi said: “It shows that the show BBNaija is really overhyped, and for Phyna mind she popular pass VDM”