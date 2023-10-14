Afrobeats superstar singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has expressed thanks to God after the birth of his twins.

News broke out few days ago that the ‘Unavailable’ hitmaker and his wife Chioma welcomed a set of twins, a boy, and a girl.

The couple didn’t confirm the rumors, but Davido insinuated that his wife will become “Mama Ibeji” (mother of twins) in his song “In The Garden,” which also features Morravey.

The musician had already tweeted on Sunday that this coming week would be his finest week ever.

As he thanked God on Twitter, his brother Adewale Adeleke fanned the rumors even more.

The news has already been confirmed when a video of Davido and Chioma leaving the hospital with their twins appeared online.

Taking to his Instagram page, the singer who lost his son, Ifeanyi last year shared a post about telling one’s storm how big one’s God is.

“Tell your storm how big your God is”.