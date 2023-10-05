Former BBNaija All Stars housemate, Tolanibaj, has issued a heartfelt apology to her fellow colleague, Princess Onyejekwe, for her actions during their time on the prestigious reality show.

This is coming after a previous incident where the disc jockey confronted Princess for dancing with her love interest, Neo Akpofure, during one of the Saturday night party in the BBNaija house.

In a video posted on her YouTube channel, Tolanibaj expressed deep regret for her behaviour towards Princess, acknowledging her actions as disrespectful and immature.

She admitted that she should have handled the situation differently by having a more mature and understanding conversation with her fellow housemate.

In Tolanibaj’s words;

“I’m so sorry for anything that I did to you that was very disrespectful. I feel like I should have had a girl-to-girl chat with you. And I shouldn’t have been rude. I should have been more matured about it. So, I’m sorry.

“This is me apologizing to you on my YouTube channel.”

Princess accepted the apology, thanking Tolanibaj and acknowledging her as a diva.

“Thank you, baby. I’ve always known that you’re such a diva. Part of why I didn’t reach out to you when we came out, I was telling Doyin that I don’t know how you’re feeling. I really do like you.” Princess replied.