After months of speculation amongst fans of whether or not the reality TV star and disc jockey, Tolanibaj got a BBL surgery, a video of the procedure leaks on the internet.

Tolanibaj, who is known for being outspoken currently trends on the micro blogging platform, X (formerly Twitter) following the leak of her BBL surgery.

The video making the rounds on social media captured the moment the reality star underwent a butt enhancement procedure (BBL).

Tolanibaj was clearly seen before and after the surgery which was successful, happy to have gotten the desired result she wanted for her bum.

Reacting to the trending video, the reality star stressed how much she loves social media without denying the BBL procedure.

“Lmao. I love the internet ❤️🤭,” she wrote.

Watch the video below:

https://x.com/dm_stalker/status/1707815539844764023?s=20