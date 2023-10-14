Controversial Nigerian Tiktoker, VeryDarkman, has come to the aid of a single mother who was duped by illegal travel agents.

VeryDarkMan exposed the illegal operations of a travel company that had cheated a single mother of a huge sum of N5 million, in a video on social media, and successfully persuaded them to restore her funds.

The victim’s plight started when her ex-boyfriend connected her to the travel agency, informing her of an opportunity to work as a caretaker in the United Kingdom.

She opted to pursue the chance since she trusted the offer. She submitted money to the agency in various installments over time, eventually totaling 7 million Naira, as requested.

Her ambitions of working in the UK, however, were dashed when she frequently failed the IELTS exam, a language competence test commonly required for travel and work overseas.

Her desire to travel decreased, so she decided to seek a refund from the agency.

Unfortunately, her attempts to recover her funds were greeted with rejection, and the problem has remained unsolved since January.

Desperate for justice, the single mother contacted VeryDarkMan, an online entity known for holding corporations accountable and seeking justice for consumers.

She described her terrifying experience as a victim of a travel fraud in a passionate plea.

VeryDarkMan quickly responded by making a video in which he named the travel agency guilty for the fraud, Care Mission UK.

Care Mission UK quickly recognized the violation and agreed to return N5 million to the victim as a beginning step toward resolving the matter, which was both surprising and laudable.

VeryDarkMan concluded his video by issuing a harsh warning to travel brokers engaging in fraudulent acts, advising them to immediately discontinue their dishonest operations.

He also urged Nigerians to avoid using deceptive tactics while dealing with travel firms, instead opting for legal and transparent procedures.

