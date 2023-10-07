Pere Egbi and Mercy Eke, popular reality stars, have sparked speculation that they are in a relationship.

The couple confirmed their relationship during a recent interview on HotFM.

During the interview, Pere stressed that he and Mercy Eke are in a serious relationship, not a situationship.

Mercy on her own part noticed Pere’s personality and wondered why they hadn’t become close from the start of the show.

Although, some netizens are skeptical about their display of love as some surmise it to be ‘Showbiz’ whereas others believe they’re genuinely in love.

See reactions …

xpensive_fatima reacted: “Pere is actually a very handsome dude. But what about her billionaire boyfriend ?”

bishy.opeyemi said; “It’s all Showbiz and Entertainment.

ladyque_1 stated: “They look good together Shippers should start contributing money Vite

abegnation said: “Ike go vomit tire tonight”

luchyclaire30 said: “Percy fans gather here , we de share asoebi ooo”

laurelfabrics_and_collectionz wrote: “love them both sha..mercy brought out the good side of pere, They look both mature.. whitemoney na you lose this season pass..you lose fans,you see babe pere collect am from you,money you no still win chai”

benylbeee stated: “The shege white money showed Queen, he has received his own this season Karma is a bi.tch truly”