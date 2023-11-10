Veteran Nollywood actor, Kanayo O. Kanayo, celebrated his son, Clinton Onyekwere’s, 22nd birthday on November 10, 2023, by highlighting his son’s many qualities.

In a heartwarming Instagram post, Kanayo Kanayo praised his son for his selflessness, consideration, and kindness.

Kanayo then shared a story about a time when his son declined expensive gifts in favor of ensuring that his younger siblings were content.

Kanayo Kanayo also emphasized the importance of preserving African cultural values, and reminded his son that being 22 did not exempt him from discipline and punishment.

He wrote;

“Onyeze Mbaise, Clinton Onyekwere, my first son is 22 years old today (10/11). While I join millions of friends to wish him a happy birthday, I declare as follows:

“Onyeze Mbaise has the most infectious smile I ever saw on my mother’s face. A son with a good heart. If you ever took him out, and bought him anything, he will remind you he has an only sister, Valerie, and two younger one’s, Kosisocchukwu, Einstein, and that instead of buying one expensive item for him,, you should kindly spread that money to buy for him and his siblings. Wonderful boy.

“On this birthday, dear Onyeze, DO NOT tell me you are now 22 and therefore you can drink alcohol, smoke, do what the boys do, park out of our house etc. BEING 22 IS NOT A LICENCE TO IRRESPONSIBILITY.

My dear son, many parents are going through a lot with their children after turning 21. Don’t forget, I am an African, a traditional Igbo Chief, Ihe Mbaise ji ka Mba, Ugwu Ndigbo, a knock on the head is still part of our culture, that moulded many of us. You can still get one WITH LOVE. Happy birthday. Ya gazie Your dad.”

