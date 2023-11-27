Popular musician, Seun Kuti has stated that most Nigerian celebrities behave the same way as Israel DMW when they meet with politicians.

The controversial music star stated this while reacting to the ongoing marital drama between Israel DMW and his estranged wife, Sheila, whose relationship seems rocky as a result of Israel’s obsequious attitude and relationship with his boss, Davido.

While most Nigerians are aware of Israel’s deep respect, loyalty and devotion to his boss, Davido. Many, however, consider it to be done to great lengths that it is becoming demeaning to his status as a man and husband to a wife.

Seun opined that Nigerians and dignity are incompatible.

He stated that behind the scenes, most Nigerian celebrities behave the exact same way as Israel when they meet politicians.

He wrote:

“All the celebrities in Nigeria behave like Israel in front of politicians and billionaires, na praise una dey praise

dem na. Why is this different ? At least David isn’t sucking your blood!

Who deserve hailing? Question for the gods.”

