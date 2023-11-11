In another tragic incident in Jalingo, Taraba State, a student of the state university was stabbed in the neck on Friday, just a day after a secondary school teacher was fatally stabbed in the same state.

The Taraba State Police Command Public Relations Officer, Abdullahi Usman, confirmed the incident, stating that it occurred in the university’s mosque.

According to Usman, the victim, identified as Abdulrashid Ibrahim, a final-year student in the Faculty of Health Science Department of Medical Laboratory, encountered the suspect, Abdullahi Babangida Ahmed, sleeping in the mosque.

An altercation unfolded when Ibrahim questioned Ahmed about his presence, leading to the suspect stabbing the student in the neck with a knife.

The victim was promptly rushed to the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Jalingo, before the police arrived. The suspect is in custody, and a thorough investigation has been ordered by the commissioner of police to uncover the motives behind the incident.