Nigerian crossdresser Idris Okuneye well know as Bobrisky has took the internet by storm once again as his Instagram live goes viral.

In the video making the rounds on social media, it could be heard from the dark background that the controversial socielite and a supposed man were having an intimate moment during the instagram live.

Bobrisky was heard at the background asking his supposed boyfriend to stop touching him because he was live but it seems the man was did not take to his words.

The video has since sparked a debate on social media as many have express their shock as they claim the crossdresser might have staged it for clout.

Watch video below:

Check out reactions trailing the video;

@Gitobullshit: “If I tell you say nobody Dey with this particular person , believe me na true .”

@Gracebalo: “Na she herself dey do her thing lol..dey fight with mattress herself all for content”.

@Onyxgodwin: “I can bet100k there was literally noboyd there with him. Anything for clout.

@Allergicbullshit: “Guy na untop poly bag you dey sleep, ooo”

@Mz_nifa: “Bob no get better sound track ooo. Wetin be this? Abi na fight them they figgt ni””.

@Princess_chi_bae: “Bob wanna do like Cardi B and Offset”.