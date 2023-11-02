Controversial crossdresser, Bobrisky has taken a swipe at transgender personality, Jay Boogie, following a recent surgical procedure that Jay Boogie underwent to enhance his appearance.

Jay Boogie took the internet by storm after his decision to undergo cosmetic surgery to enhance various aspects of his body. The procedure however didn’t go as planned as there were several complications leading to a medical emergency.

The transgender disclosed that his life was in danger and that the medical professional involved was a potential threat to his life. He specifically mentioned Dr. Dima , indicating she be held responsible if anything were to happen to him.

Taking advantage of the situation, crossdresser, Bobrisky seized the opportunity to mock Jay Boogie. He criticized Jay Boogie for allegedly ignoring him when he had his own surgery, boasting about his natural physique and expressing reluctance to undergo surgery.

See post below: