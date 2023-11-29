Angel Smith, a reality star and influencer, has sparked pregnancy rumors following a recent public revelation.

The BBNaija star, who is dating her co-star Soma, took to social media to express her concerns about her health.

She revealed that she’s been feeling nauseous for sometime now and she cannot pinpoint the reason for this.

She wrote …

“I’ve been so nauseous, irdk why”

@ewurabena01 said: “It’s the weather okay 😒”

Angel Smith replied: “I think it may even be acid reflux, It only happens after I eat n it’s been since I went Turkey”

However, many have taken to thinking the nausea has something to do with pregnancy, thinking she’s actually expecting a baby with her boyfriend Soma.

