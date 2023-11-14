The emotional moment two of the bride’s friends surprised her with N4 million in cash on her wedding day is captured in a viral video.
The exquisitely attired bride was all set for an amazing traditional wedding day until her friends made her feel emotional.
While she sat there, they brought her a box, which the bride assumed held a shoe.
She was shocked to find stacks of naira notes inside, purportedly worth 4 million naira.
She was overjoyed and told her friends how much she appreciated their kind financial gifts.
Reacting, @Divine🥰♊️ wrote: “What is 4mil that I can’t dash my friend na the money I never jst get😂😩😭”
@Bibi🦋 reacted: “Make I go buy kolo 😩”
@Raheemat Alaga said: “My friends – I think you are seeing! I think you are seeing the crowd”
@fancydidi7 penned: “Get rich friends o no be the ones wey go Dey beg you for sub 500 and urgent 2k …”
@Hamdy said: “I hope my friends are seeing this 😂😂”
@king_dvee prayed: “Am going to be this friend in Jesus name Amen 🙏”
Watch video below:
@oppyjay_alaga
