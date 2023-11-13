Some fans have uncovered an old tweet from Leo Da Silva’s wife that shows their initial encounter, following the reality star’s marriage.

Leo DaSilva, shortly after leaving the Big Brother Naija house, met Maryam Laushi in June 2018 at a business function.

After their meeting, Maryam posted something on Twitter:

“I met Leo Dasilva yesterday and had a good conversation with him. #didyouknow he’s a @connected_dev partner? He works with grassroots and does community engagement. He’s currently advocating for the extension of free Universal Basic Education with the awesome @HamzyCODE love it”.

A few days after Leo Dasilva shared some videos and pictures from the event on his official Twitter page, announcing that he was off the market, this tweet was discovered.

Netizens have taken to the comment section to react to this: