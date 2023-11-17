A video of veteran Nollywood actor John Okafor popularly known as Mr Ibu after his leg was amputated has surfaced online.

The video was shared on Instagram on Thursday, November 16th 2023 by Mr Ibu’s adopted daughter Jasmine.

Recall on November 6th 2023, news broke out that one of the legs of the legendary actor had been amputated after seven surgeries.

Jasmine however accompanied the video with the caption; “As long as you are getting better, nothing else matters. I remain silent until you are back on your feet again! Cheers.”

Mr. Ibu’s health challenges came to public attention in October when a video surfaced on his official page, wherein the actor appealed for financial assistance.

abigail_odes12: Get well soon Mr Ibu…. Jazmine God bless u…

christianagold_: Make una try dey leave camera for house.

songsofmexis: She’s funny 😂, as long as his back on his feet. U mean one feet ? 💀 thank God for his health.

poshjelly08: There is absolutely no need for this, who cares which of u feed him? Take him off the internet and stop clout chasing with his illness. Let him recover in peace madam. No body needs ur explanation.

latalove001: Trying so hard to discredit the wife always na only u dey take care of him. Shameless girl that left her family to control another man’s own.