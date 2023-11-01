A Nigerian lady identified as Buoro Kehinde Favour, has shared how strange requests from her ex-boyfriends, who are pastors, made her breakup.

She said that she had dated two pastors and both of them did not work out because she could not cope with certain demands.

According to Favour, the first clergyman wanted her to be praying for him every midnight for about three hours and he warned her not to miss any day.

She shared the story on her Facebook page and disclosed that the second pastor suggested they run a joint account while he holds the ATM and she was not comfortable with it.

She wrote; “Me I don comot hand for pastor because their headache nearly break my head, imagine one telling me to be praying for him midnight 3hr the day I miss it na war, me that is going to work Monday to Saturday him is full time pastor. Another one that didn’t train me in school say we go do joint account now him go hold the ATM and lot more”.