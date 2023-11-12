Blessing Okoro, popularly known as Blessing CEO has responded to rumors about her romantic relationship with businessman IVD by setting the record straight in a recent video.

She dismissed the rumors and revealed that their relationship was purely platonic, emphasizing that the tattoo IVD got of her was a token of gratitude for her friendship during his difficult times.

Blessing Okoro and IVD faced a storm of controversy last year and into this year as rumors of their alleged romance circulated.

IVD, who was grieving the loss of his wife, appeared to move on quickly, which drew criticism. Blessing Okoro, on the other hand, defended their relationship, claiming it was built on friendship.

After a period of radio silence between them, recent events thrust the duo back into the spotlight.

Blessing Okoro accused a widow of owing IVD money for a car, sparking a feud. However, IVD swiftly refuted the claim, sharing messages and a voice note to debunk Blessing’s allegations.

In a public apology, IVD clarified that the matter had been resolved privately with the widow. Expressing regret for not keeping Blessing Okoro in the loop, he extended apologies to her and the widow, aiming to put an end to the brewing drama. The entertainment scene is buzzing with this latest twist in the Blessing Okoro and IVD saga!