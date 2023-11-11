Controversial reality TV star, Tolani Shobajo better known as TolaniBaj, has revealed in new podcast that she brings her sweet and succulent genitals to the table.

In the latest episode of the Bahd and Boujee podcast she co-hosts with media personality, Moet Abebe, their guest, Yhemolee asked both women what they brought to the table in a relationship.

TolaniBaj immediately responded, stating she brought her sweet and succulent pu**y to the table, urging other women to do the same if it’s that easy.

Moet Abebe, on the other hand, said that her brains is what she brings to the table, however, she still included the genitals.

Yhemolee who asked the question, admitted there was nothing wrong if the only thing a woman brought to the table was a sweet pu**y as that is difficult to find nowadays.

The video has sparked an outrage among Netizens who labelled it insensitive.

See some reactions:

@Jibsman1 wrote: “If pussy is what you bring to the table. Silver and gold I do not have, but penis? It’s in abundance lol”

@therealdaddymo1 reacted: “Shame is free and they can’t even afford that. You really can’t shame the shameless.”

@Irunnia_ said: “This is someone’s role model. Tomorrow she will come out to ask people to stop sexualizing her and recognize her for her brains. Brains that are clearly missing”

@dotboyswag10 said: “Gba Podcast”